Maine's COVID hospitalizations and cases are still dropping

Maine's COVID hospitalizations are continuing to drop, reaching 132 on Thursday. That's down seven from yesterday and 61 from one week ago. Nineteen patients are critical care and eight are on ventilators.

The daily increase in cases confirmed through lab tests has also been trending downward. The seven-day average of new cases is now 265, down from around 800 one month ago. That doesn't include cases detected through at-home tests.

No additional COVID deaths are being reported today.