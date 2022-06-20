Maine is getting 24,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses for young kids this week

More than 24,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 6 months to five years are arriving in Maine this week.

The state CDC says half will be the Moderna vaccine and half will be Pfizer.

A spokesperson for the agency says roughly 40 health care systems have preordered the vaccine and allotments could be delivered as early as Monday, but the bulk will likely be delivered on Tuesday due to the Juneteenth holiday.

Pharmacies will receive doses through a different distribution system. The Maine CDC says pharmacists are allowed to vaccinate ages 3 and older, so parents of younger children should contact their medical providers to schedule appointments.

MaineHealth plans to begin administering doses on Tuesday through pediatrician offices and walk-in clinics.

A spokesperson for Northern Light Health says parents can start making appointments at primary care offices but the health system won't start giving doses until next Monday.

The vaccines come as the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine dips slightly, from 127 on Sunday to 126 on Monday.

The Maine CDC reports that 21 people are in critical care and five are on ventilators.

Community levels of COVID-19 are considered low in Maine except for Piscataquis, Penobscot, Hancock and Washington counties, which the U.S. CDC lists as having medium community levels.