COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in Maine, reaching 120 on Tuesday

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine continue to decline. One-hundred twenty people are currently hospitalized with the disease on Tuesday, compared with 153 two weeks ago.

The number of people in critical care remains relatively unchanged at 21. The number on ventilators has dropped in half in the last two weeks from eight to four.

Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah tweeted on Tuesday morning that the York County Emergency Management Agency is offering the newly available COVID-19 vaccines for children 6 months to five years.

It's operating a clinic at the former Marshalls store in Sanford 1-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturdays. Both Moderna and Pfizer are available, and no appointment is needed.

Other providers around the state are expected to begin offering the pediatric vaccine over the next week.