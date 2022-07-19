Acadia Hospital receives $1 million donation to bolster pediatric services

Northern Light Acadia Hospital has received a $1 million donation from the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation to support a new pediatric wing.

The president of the Bangor-based psychiatric hospital, Scott Oxley, says that the new pediatric wing will help Acadia meet the demand for behavioral health services in Maine.

“To know that there are young people in emergency departments across the state waiting for us to have an opening so they can get the help they desperately need is heartbreaking," says Oxley. "The new pediatric wing at Acadia Hospital will greatly enhance our ability to serve Maine’s most vulnerable population.”

According to the hospital, the donation will also help bolster its outpatient pediatric services and expand its geriatric treatment and research program.