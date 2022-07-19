© 2022 Maine Public
Health

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine have risen to the highest level in over a month

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published July 19, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT

The Maine CDC is reporting the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in more than a month.

The agency says that 141 people are in the hospital with the disease. That's an increase from recent days and the highest number since mid-June.

Despite the increase, all of Maine's counties are considered to have low COVID-19 transmission, according to the U.S. CDC. Twenty-two patients are in critical care, and none are on ventilators.

Irwin Gratz
