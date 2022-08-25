Maine's COVID hospitalizations have trended upwards this month, reaching 160 on Thursday

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine has risen 13% in the last week.

On Thursday, 160 patients are being treated on an inpatient basis, with 26 of them receiving intensive care and five on ventilators.

After the state's most recent spike in COVID hospitalizations last spring, they fluctuated between 130 and 150 patients throughout the summer, but have trended upward in August.

The Maine CDC is attributing two more deaths to the disease on Thursday and says it has confirmed 317 more cases of coronavirus infection since yesterday.

Charlie Eichacker contributed reporting.

