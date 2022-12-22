© 2022 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine CDC reports first child flu death this season

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published December 22, 2022 at 3:06 PM EST
A flu vaccine is readied at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans' Community Resource Center, Oct. 28, 2022, in Lynwood, Calif.

A child in Maine has died from the flu.

The Maine CDC says it's the first pediatric flu death this season.

Flu is spreading at elevated levels throughout the state. More than 130 people were hospitalized with the virus in the week ending Dec. 20.

The CDC says the best protection is the vaccine. It advises seeking medical treatment when a child has severe symptoms, which include a fever above 104 degrees, difficulty breathing, bluish lips or face and a lack of alertness when awake.

