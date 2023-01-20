© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Portland police respond to 5 overdoses in 24 hours

Maine Public | By Susan Sharon
Published January 20, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST
Opioid Crisis West Virginia
Leah Willingham
/
AP file
Joe Solomon, co-director of Charleston-based Solutions Oriented Addiction Response, holds a dose of the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Charleston in Charleston, W.Va., Tuesday Sept. 6, 2022.

Portland police say they are seeing an alarming number of overdoses.

There have been five in the last 24 hours, including three that were fatal.

The police department and Portland Public Health are urging city residents to be aware of harm reduction strategies including access to the overdose reversal drug, Narcan, which is available at pharmacies without a prescription.

So far this year, police say there have been 37 overdoses in the city, with six fatalities.

Health
Susan Sharon
ssharon@mainepublic.org
See stories by Susan Sharon