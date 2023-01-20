Portland police respond to 5 overdoses in 24 hours

Portland police say they are seeing an alarming number of overdoses.

There have been five in the last 24 hours, including three that were fatal.

The police department and Portland Public Health are urging city residents to be aware of harm reduction strategies including access to the overdose reversal drug, Narcan, which is available at pharmacies without a prescription.

So far this year, police say there have been 37 overdoses in the city, with six fatalities.