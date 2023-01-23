Dr. Shah: FDA is looking to simplify how the COVID-19 vaccine is administered

The Food and Drug Administration is considering a change in how the COVID-19 vaccine is administered, so that it's similar to the flu vaccine.

The goal is to simplify the approach so that most people would get a single shot, versus an initial two-dose series followed by booster shots. Maine's CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah says the decision will be based on what's known about the virus itself and how well vaccines protect against variants.

"It's possible that the COVID shot will become something like your flu shot that you get once a year," Shah says. "It's also possible that it will be something that's less frequent. Ultimately, that will be determined by the scientists."

Shah says the reason the latest COVID-19 variant hasn't caused a major wave so far this winter is that there are high levels of immunity from vaccinations and previous exposure to the virus.

