Health

With federal emergency ending, Mills administration to make changes to COVID-19 website

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published May 5, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT

The Mills administration is making changes to the state's COVID-19 website in response to the federal public health emergency ending on May 11.

The site will no longer include an updated vaccination dashboard. State-level data will instead be found on the federal CDC website.

Maine's website will focus on information about getting the vaccine and testing. Project ACT, which has provided free tests to Maine households for more than a year, will end this month. But free tests are still available through the federal website covidtests.gov.

The state says it will also simplify information on the website about who should get treatment and how.

A different state website on COVID-19 case data will continued to be updated by the Maine CDC.

Patty Wight
