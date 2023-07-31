MaineHealth receives $12.9 million federal grant to study metabolic diseases

MaineHealth has received nearly $13 million from the National Institutes of Health to study metabolic diseases, such as diabetes, obesity and osteoporosis.

The five-year grant is a renewal of a previous grant MaineHealth received to study how bones, brain and fat control metabolism.

Over the next five years, researchers will focus on how bariatric surgery affects bone health, and how night shift work affects gestational diabetes during pregnancy.

MaineHealth officials say the research fuels discoveries that can help patients, and it also helps launch the careers of young researchers.

