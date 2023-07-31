© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Bangor area listeners and viewers: Blackcap Mountain tower maintenance estimated timing is August 2 through August 16. Click here to learn more!
Health

MaineHealth receives $12.9 million federal grant to study metabolic diseases

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published July 31, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT
Seth Koenig
/
BDN file
Maine Medical Center in Portland, MaineHealth's largest hospital.

MaineHealth has received nearly $13 million from the National Institutes of Health to study metabolic diseases, such as diabetes, obesity and osteoporosis.

The five-year grant is a renewal of a previous grant MaineHealth received to study how bones, brain and fat control metabolism.

Over the next five years, researchers will focus on how bariatric surgery affects bone health, and how night shift work affects gestational diabetes during pregnancy.

MaineHealth officials say the research fuels discoveries that can help patients, and it also helps launch the careers of young researchers.

Health
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight