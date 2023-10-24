© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine among coalition of states suing Meta for addicting children to social media

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published October 24, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT
A view of the mobile phone app logos for, from left, Facebook and Instagram in New York, Oct. 5, 2021.
Richard Drew
/
AP file
A view of the mobile phone app logos for, from left, Facebook and Instagram in New York, Oct. 5, 2021.

Maine is one of 42 states suing social media company Meta for allegedly using features on Instagram and its other apps to purposely addict children.

State attorney general Aaron Frey says Meta misled the public and prioritized profit over children's wellbeing, which violates state consumer protection laws and the federal Children's Online Privacy Protection Act.

Thirty-three states, including Maine, filed a joint lawsuit Tuesday in federal court in California. Seven states and the District of Columbia filed parallel lawsuits in their own state courts.

In May, the U.S. surgeon general issued an advisory about the harms of social media on youth mental health.

