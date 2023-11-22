Virtual reproductive and sexual health care clinic expands into Maine

The virtual reproductive and sexual health care clinic, Hey Jane, is now available in Maine, making it the only clinic of its kind that can be accessed in all New England states.

Hey Jane offers a variety of services, including birth control and medication abortion.

Alyssa Wagner is the medical director at Hey Jane.

"So this is really bringing what's been historically very stigmatizing care straight to people's doors," she said. "It saves them travel time, it saves them stress, and it works really well."

In some areas of New England, patients have to travel four hours to access abortion care, and Maine has only two in-person clinics which provide appointments in one week or less.

Hey Jane lets patients access that care more quickly and without having to confront protestors Wagner says.

"If you ask me that is the magic of telemedicine abortion, that for a majority of our patients because they don't have to go anywhere in person they can experience this very common medical procedure start to finish without getting harassed by anyone," she said.

To access Hey Jane, Patients fill out a detailed intake form before speaking with a provider over a video or phone call. Physicians then use a mail order pharmacy to deliver any medications to a patient's home.