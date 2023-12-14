Millions of mothers and babies could be denied WIC benefits without extra federal funding

Advocates say millions of mothers and babies seeking nutrition assistance could be turned away from the WIC program next year if Congress does not approve more than $1 billion in additional funds requested for WIC by the Biden administration.

Georgia Mitchell of the National WIC Association says the president's initial $6 billion request for WIC has been outpaced by increasing participation and rising food prices.

"The consequences would be devastating. New research shows that even if Congress level-funds the WIC program states may need to cut participation by two million people by next September. That means turning away people who need help," Mitchell said.

A U.S. Department of Agriculture spokesperson says Biden has sought emergency spending authority to add $1 billion to the continuing resolution that currently funds WIC.

Here in Maine, 18,000 Mainers rely on WIC assistance to provide healthy food to their infants, including 1,000 new recipients that were added this year.