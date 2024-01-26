Central Maine Healthcare urges blood donations amid regional shortage
Central Maine Healthcare is joining the American Red Cross's call for blood donations.
The Red Cross said earlier this month that donations in the US are at a 20-year low. And in Maine, hundreds of donor appointments remain unfilled.
CMH says it currently has adequate supply, but the region is experiencing a severe shortage.
Adam Norfolk, a technical lab supervisor at Central Maine Medical Center, says the current pool of donors is aging and discontinuing donations, and younger people aren't donating enough to replenish inventory.
To make a donation, visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/