Central Maine Healthcare urges blood donations amid regional shortage

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published January 26, 2024 at 3:59 PM EST
Dylan Smith donates blood platelets at Bloodworks Northwest, where he works as a donor services supervisor, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, in Vancouver, Wash. More gay and bisexual men can now donate blood in the U.S., and many in Washington state are doing so.
Claire Rush
/
AP
Dylan Smith donates blood platelets at Bloodworks Northwest, where he works as a donor services supervisor, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, in Vancouver, Wash.

Central Maine Healthcare is joining the American Red Cross's call for blood donations.

The Red Cross said earlier this month that donations in the US are at a 20-year low. And in Maine, hundreds of donor appointments remain unfilled.

CMH says it currently has adequate supply, but the region is experiencing a severe shortage.

Adam Norfolk, a technical lab supervisor at Central Maine Medical Center, says the current pool of donors is aging and discontinuing donations, and younger people aren't donating enough to replenish inventory.

To make a donation, visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/
Patty Wight
