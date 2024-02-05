© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine to receive nearly $2 million from multistate settlement with opioid marketing firm

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published February 5, 2024 at 7:13 AM EST
OxyContin pills are arranged for a photo, Feb. 19, 2013, at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt.
Toby Talbot
/
AP file
OxyContin pills are arranged for a photo, Feb. 19, 2013, at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt.

State Attorney General Aaron Frey says Maine will receive $1.8 million from a $350 million multistate settlement with Publicis Health.

Maine is among states that alleged the marketing firm contributed to the opioid crisis through its work with Purdue Pharma and other drug manufacturers.

Frey says the settlement holds Publicis accountable for profiting from people's addiction.

He says Maine has so far brought in $34 million in settlements from companies that played a role in the opioid epidemic.
