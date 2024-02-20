© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Bill seeks to require insurers to cover over-the counter contraceptives in Maine

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published February 20, 2024 at 6:16 PM EST
Free condoms are seen inside the Ottawa County, Mich., Department of Public Health office, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Holland, Mich.
Kristen Norman
/
AP file
Free condoms are seen inside the Ottawa County, Mich., Department of Public Health office, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Holland, Mich.

State lawmakers considered a bill on Tuesday that would require insurers to cover over-the-counter contraceptives, from condoms to a newly approved daily medication, Opill.

Lisa Margulies of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England says research has found that access to contraceptives is linked to improved educational and employment outcomes as well as family stability.

"Despite these clear and well documented benefits," she says, "contraceptive access is in jeopardy."

Margulies says some states are actively pursuing policies that would restrict access.

But Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield opposes the bill. Kristine Ossenfort, director of government relations, says it's unclear how much Opill will cost.

"So you're going to mandate coverage of a drug that we don't know what the cost will be."

Ossenfort says there are other ways Mainers can access free contraceptives, including an existing state law that requires insurers to cover them when prescribed by a physician.
Health
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight