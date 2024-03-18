Nonprofits appeal award of statewide Medicaid transportation contract to out-of-state company

Two regional community action organizations are appealing the decision to award a statewide transportation contracts for Medicaid patients to an out-of-state company.

The Bangor Daily News reports that the Department of Health and Human Services in October awarded Colorado-based Modivcare contracts for all Maine counties to transport Medicaid patients with no other way to get to medical appointments.

Kara Hay is president and CEO of Penquis Community Action Agency, one of the organizations appealing the decision, along with Waldo Community Action Program. She says having one organization responsible for all of Maine transportation will mean a loss of quality for patients.

"Our geography is so vast and diverse depending on where you're looking at, certainly Presque Isle and Portland are two different worlds," Hay said. "So making sure that you have the right systems and infrastructure in an individualized way by region was very intentional."

She says the contract is a key piece of funding for the agency.

"I really want to say in particular that we've engaged in this appeal because we want services to Maine residents to be the best they can possibly be and any T services actually affect thousands of Mainers who rely on transportation for life-saving medical care and basic needs," Hay said.

Modivcare has faced complaints of missed and canceled rides, according to the Bangor Daily News. The hearing on the appeal will begin Wednesday.