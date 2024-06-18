State issues air quality advisory as heat wave hits Maine

This week's heat wave is also bringing potentially unhealthy air to Maine.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection said Tuesday that the coastline from Kittery to Acadia National Park could see unhealthy levels of ozone on Wednesday for sensitive groups, such as children, the elderly and people with asthma and other respiratory or heart problems.

Downeast and interior areas of western Maine will see moderate levels while ozone conditions elsewhere in Maine should be good. While temperatures will remain high on Thursday, ozone levels are expected to be moderate to good statewide as a front pushes in from the north. Levels of particle pollution are expected to be moderate statewide on Wednesday.

Ground-level ozone develops when pollutants from cars, power plants and other sources react with sunlight. At high levels, it can cause coughing, shortness of breath or possibly chest pain even among healthy adults exerting themselves outside.

The DEP urges the public to avoid strenuous outdoor activity when ozone levels are high, to stay in enclosed areas with circulating air and to keep quick-relief medications on hand.

The department daily Air Quality Forecast for the state is available online here.