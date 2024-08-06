Maine Insurance Bureau cautions Mainers about certain health plans

Maine's Insurance Bureau is warning people about health plans that offer very minimal coverage.

State Insurance Bureau Superintendent Bob Cary said the plans often describe themselves as "self-funded," or "employee-owned." He said some only cover routine, preventative treatment and, even then, may be limited. He cites the case of a woman who submitted a claim for a colonoscopy performed in a hospital.

"The claim was rejected," Cary said, "and they pointed to a line in a coverage document which said that colonoscopies are only covered in a non-hospital setting,” Cary cautioned. "It's things like that that are tripping up people."

Cary said comprehensive health insurance can be found at the state's online marketplace, CoverME.gov. He also said people are welcome to call the Insurance Bureau (207-624-8475; TTY: 711 or toll free: 800-300-5000) which will help evaluate offers for health insurance.

