Health insurance rates to increase next year in Maine's individual and small group markets

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published August 26, 2024 at 4:27 PM EDT

Health insurance rates in Maine's ACA marketplace will increase next year by an average of more than 8% for individual plans, and more than 9% for small group plans.

While some subscribers will be shielded from the higher rates through subsidies, Ann Woloson of Consumers for Affordable Health Care says it's still concerning.

"Rates are increasing and they're already high," Woloson said. "So we really feel more needs to be done to take a closer look as to why these costs are increasing and to take real concrete steps that will bring the costs down."

Maine's Bureau of Insurance, which approved the rates, said the increases are driven by the high cost of health care services and prescription drugs. The rates are on average roughly 5% lower than what insurance companies initially proposed, and are less than the double digit increases imposed last year.

