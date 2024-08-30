© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Lisbon under do not drink order after sludge contamination prompts arsenic testing

Maine Public | By Peter McGuire
Published August 30, 2024 at 1:02 PM EDT
Lisbon Water Department Maine

Residents of the town of Lisbon are being told not to drink or cook with the water from their taps after possible exposure to high levels of arsenic.

The Lisbon Water District issued a do not drink order on Thursday after sludge was released into its system.

Arsenic contamination test results should be available by Friday afternoon, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control.

Lisbon Town Manager Glenn Michalowski says bottled water is being distributed to affected residents.

"I’m hopeful that we get some guidance from the Lisbon Water Department and the CDC on when the do not drink order is lifted but in the meantime we are coordinating to get drinking water available all through today and the weekend if necessary"

The department says boiling water will not make it safe to drink, but people can still use it to bathe, wash dishes and water plants.
Health
Peter McGuire
pmcguire@mainepublic.org
See stories by Peter McGuire