Lisbon under do not drink order after sludge contamination prompts arsenic testing

Residents of the town of Lisbon are being told not to drink or cook with the water from their taps after possible exposure to high levels of arsenic.

The Lisbon Water District issued a do not drink order on Thursday after sludge was released into its system.

Arsenic contamination test results should be available by Friday afternoon, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control.

Lisbon Town Manager Glenn Michalowski says bottled water is being distributed to affected residents.

"I’m hopeful that we get some guidance from the Lisbon Water Department and the CDC on when the do not drink order is lifted but in the meantime we are coordinating to get drinking water available all through today and the weekend if necessary"

The department says boiling water will not make it safe to drink, but people can still use it to bathe, wash dishes and water plants.