Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Madawaska Community Health Center to expand services, staffing in new building

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published February 10, 2025 at 5:37 PM EST
An engineer's rendering shows Fish River Rural Health's new Madawaska health center, which will include a multitude of services and provide an anchor in the former Mid-Town Shopping Center area.
Courtesy of Fish River Rural Health via thecounty.me
An engineer's rendering shows Fish River Rural Health's new Madawaska health center, which will include a multitude of services and provide an anchor in the former Mid-Town Shopping Center area.

At a time when many rural health care providers in Maine are cutting services, Madawaska Community Health Center will expand later this year at a new location.

Operated by Fish River Rural Health, the clinic has offered medical, dental and behavioral and mental health services in Madawaska on a part-time basis since 2017. Executive Director Heather Pelletier said it serves patients who had difficulties making appointments at other offices in Eagle Lake or Fort Kent.

"We had a lot of patients struggling to reach their appointments in our other locations that I've just described, because we could see the people that were not able to attend their appointments, we could see the zip codes they were coming from, and saw that there would be a need to bring services closer to the people," she said.

The expansion will triple the size of the health center when it is completed this fall.

"There are so many closures going on in the local area, but if we don't address it, the people will go without health care," she said. "So we do see this as a need. This is not growing to be bigger. This is growing to address the need."

Pelletier said she has already hired 15 new staffers and has plans to hire another 15 once the center moves into the new space.
Health
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
See stories by Kaitlyn Budion