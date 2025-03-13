Former Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah to join faculty at Colby College

Dr. Nirav Shah will join the faculty at Colby College in Waterville as a visiting professor this fall.

Shah became well known to Mainers as the head of the Maine CDC during the COVID-19 pandemic. He says he'll teach courses in public health and crisis communications, and will also help Colby design and implement a full public health curriculum.

"This is important because public health is right now facing a lot of challenges cross the country," Shah says. "And even though those challenges are what we read about in the headlines, there's still a groundswell of interest among young people to go into the field."

Shah stepped down from his position as principal deputy director of the U.S. CDC at the end of February.