Former Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah to join faculty at Colby College

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published March 13, 2025 at 11:51 AM EDT
Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Augusta, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Augusta, Maine.

Dr. Nirav Shah will join the faculty at Colby College in Waterville as a visiting professor this fall.

Shah became well known to Mainers as the head of the Maine CDC during the COVID-19 pandemic. He says he'll teach courses in public health and crisis communications, and will also help Colby design and implement a full public health curriculum.

"This is important because public health is right now facing a lot of challenges cross the country," Shah says. "And even though those challenges are what we read about in the headlines, there's still a groundswell of interest among young people to go into the field."

Shah stepped down from his position as principal deputy director of the U.S. CDC at the end of February.
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
