Maine lawmakers consider a bill that would limit syringe exchange programs

A legislative committee will consider a bill that would limit needle and syringe exchange programs to one new needle or syringe for every used one brought in. But advocates say the proposal is a step backwards.

Doug Dunbar with Penobscot County Cares said that a one-to-one limit would stigmatize the people with substance use disorder who use the exchange programs.

"But if we limit go back to one to one, we are going to jeopardize the health and well being of really an untold number of people," Dunbar said.

Dunbar said its especially risky now, as HIV cases in Penobscot County have been on the rise. He said exchange programs limit the spread of disease, and help people access treatment for substance use disorders.

"Going backward to a one to one exchange is known through research and years of evidence known to be harmful, and we can't risk that in Penobscot County, we already have an outbreak or a cluster of HIV cases," Dunbar said.

The measure will have a public hearing before the legislature's and Human Services Committee at 10 a.m. on Monday morning.

