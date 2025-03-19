Maine's largest nonprofit provider of HIV services shares concern over possible federal funding cuts

Maine's largest nonprofit provider of HIV services is sounding the alarm on possible federal funding cuts for HIV prevention.

The Trump administration is reportedly considering the cuts as it examines restructuring the government.

Katie Rutherford, executive director of Portland-based Frannie Peabody Center said demand for HIV prevention is not diminishing. She said the center has tripled its testing capacity over the past three years.

"The programs are working now. If anything we need increased investment in those services," she said.

Rutherford said the organization receives $115,000 a year in federal funding for its HIV prevention efforts and also raises private funds to meet growing demand.

"There's not enough funding in these contracts already," Rutherford said. "So why are we dismantling them at a time when, particularly in Maine, we're experiencing a growth in HIV cases?"

Rutherford said Penobscot County is currently experiencing an outbreak of HIV.