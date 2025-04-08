Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine dentists concerned over plan to drop federal recommendation for fluoridated drinking water

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published April 8, 2025 at 4:30 PM EDT
Alexander Daniel, DDS, left, demonstrates fluoride treatment on resident Cameron Onken, right, at the Johns Hopkins Outpatient Center, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/AP
/
FR67404 AP
Alexander Daniel, DDS, left, demonstrates fluoride treatment on resident Cameron Onken, right, at the Johns Hopkins Outpatient Center, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Some Maine dentists say they're concerned that U.S. Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Junior wants the U.S. CDC to drop its recommendation that communities fluoridate drinking water.

Dr. Kailee Jorgenson is clinical director of the nonprofit mobile dental clinic Mainly Teeth and board member of the Maine Dental Association. She said there are thousands of Mainers who are on waitlists for dental care.

"We know how effective fluoridation is in preventing tooth decay, and this is for many people the only source of preventive care they're able to access in the short term, maybe even in the long term for some cases," Jorgenson said.

Citing Kennedy's advocacy on the issue, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday that it will "review new scientific information on potential health risks of fluoride in drinking water."

Some studies have associated fluoridated drinking water with lower IQ's in children and other health effects, but medical organizations including the American Dental Association said that there is strong evidence to show that fluoridation is safe and effective.

The CDC website currently credits fluoridated water as one of the nation's top public health achievements.
