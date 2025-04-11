Maine DHHS warns of public health impacts of federal budget cuts

The head of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services says recent federal budget cuts will compromise the state's public health programs.

DHHS Commissioner Sara Gagne-Holmes told lawmakers on Friday that the state recently lost $91 million in grants, with most of those coming from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Nationwide, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services cut an estimated $11 billion to state and local health agencies as the Trump administration downsizes federal agencies.

"I want to underscore that it compromises, it doesn't eliminate. It compromises Maine's ability to respond to disease outbreaks, maintain vaccine availability, address health disparities, including rural health workforce initiatives," Gagne-Holmes said.

The commissioner also said the elimination of a regional office in Boston is making it more difficult for her department to get timely assistance on federal programs.