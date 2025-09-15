Some Mainers may have to wait for broad availability of COVID-19 vaccine

Most Mainers are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, following a standing order that the state Center for Disease Control issued last week to overcome federal restrictions.

The standing order is essentially a prescription for all Mainers older than 6 months to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Maine CDC director Dr. Puthiery Va says while the order makes it easier for people to get the shot, they may need to wait for pharmacies to have supply.

"Everyone will start to get all of their stuff around probably closer to the end of September, mid-October," Va says. "But I would always check first, just in case."

A spokesperson for CVS says the company opened appointments in Maine on Sunday. Amelia Arnold of the Maine Pharmacy Association says she expects even more availability within the next day or two as pharmacies update policies and software following the state order.

"And if you're still having problem with access, I would encourage you to look in the community as a whole, and I'm sure that there's someone out there that you can access the vaccine when you want it," Arnold says.

Meanwhile, Maine CDC Director Va says the COVID-19 vaccine is not yet widely available for children. That's because most childhood vaccines in Maine are distributed through the federal Vaccines for Children program and can only be ordered after they're recommended by ACIP, the U.S. CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. That advisory committee meets at the end of this week.

Va recommends parents check with providers for availability.

