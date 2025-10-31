Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Some Mainers face steep premiums as open enrollment for ACA marketplace plans begins

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published October 31, 2025 at 8:00 AM EDT
Doctor and patient in an exam room.
Business Wire
/
AP
Doctor and patient in an exam room.

Open enrollment for the online health insurance marketplace begins November 1. But some Mainers say plans won't be affordable unless Congress extends enhanced premium tax credits that are set to expire at the end of the year.

Cathy Rasco, owner of Arabica Coffee in Portland, said she's currently paying $840 a month, and next year her premiums will increase to about $1,300 a month.

"I don't know how I'm going to pay $15,000 a year just in premiums, let alone the deductible and out of pocket expenses," Rasco said.

The enhanced premium tax credits are at the center of the government shutdown fight in Congress. First implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic, the enhanced credits expanded subsidies to people who earn more than 400% of the Federal Poverty Level.

In Maine, that applies to individuals who earn roughly $63,000 a year and to 4-member households with an income of just under $129,000.
Tags
Health Affordable Care Acthealth care
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight