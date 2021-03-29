-
Open enrollment for health insurance on the Affordable Care Act’s marketplace ends in just a few days, on Tuesday, Dec. 15.Gov. Janet Mills is urging…
The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Tuesday in a lawsuit challenging the Affordable Care Act.More than 100,000 Mainers currently rely on the…
A report from a Washington, D.C.-based think tank finds that if the Affordable Care Act is overturned, Maine would see the largest percent increase in the…
The U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday upheld the Trump administration's rule allowing employers to opt out of covering contraception, a decision that could…
The U.S. Supreme Court has found in favor of Maine's Community Health Options and other insurers that sued the federal government for failing to make…
Democratic state lawmakers in Maine are denouncing a federal appeals court decision Wednesday upholding a lower court ruling that found the Affordable…
The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit brought by several Affordable Care Act marketplace insurers, including one from…
There are currently four Democrats in Maine seeking their party's nomination in next year's U.S. Senate race. In recent weeks, Maine Public has talked…
Gov. Janet Mills announced Thursday that she’s pursuing the creation of a state-based health insurance marketplace under the Affordable Care Act.The goal,…
Oral arguments will be heard Tuesday in a federal lawsuit that seeks to strike down the Affordable Care Act. Eighteen states, led by Texas, are…