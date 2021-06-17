Maine Health Care Advocates Cheer Supreme Court Decision To Toss Suit Challenging ACA

Health care advocates in Maine are applauding the US Supreme Court's decision to toss out a lawsuit that challenged the Affordable Care Act.

Ann Woloson of Consumers for Affordable Health Care says Mainers have benefited in many ways from the federal health care law, "Including being able to access health insurance coverage and benefits, even if they have pre-existing conditions, for example."

In addition to consumer protections, about 65,000 Mainers have health insurance plans through the ACA marketplace. And close to 78,000 have coverage through the federal law's expanded Medicaid program.

This is the third time the ACA has survived a Supreme Court challenge, and Woloson says it's time to build on the law's success. The next focus, she says, should be making health care more affordable.

She added of the legal challenges: "Three times, you're out, right?"