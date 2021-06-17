© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Maine Health Care Advocates Cheer Supreme Court Decision To Toss Suit Challenging ACA

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published June 17, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT
Health Care Overhaul
Brennan Linsley
/
AP
Supporters of the Affordable Care Act gather for a rally in Denver, Colorado on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.

Health care advocates in Maine are applauding the US Supreme Court's decision to toss out a lawsuit that challenged the Affordable Care Act.

Ann Woloson of Consumers for Affordable Health Care says Mainers have benefited in many ways from the federal health care law, "Including being able to access health insurance coverage and benefits, even if they have pre-existing conditions, for example."

In addition to consumer protections, about 65,000 Mainers have health insurance plans through the ACA marketplace. And close to 78,000 have coverage through the federal law's expanded Medicaid program.

This is the third time the ACA has survived a Supreme Court challenge, and Woloson says it's time to build on the law's success. The next focus, she says, should be making health care more affordable.

She added of the legal challenges: "Three times, you're out, right?"

HealthConsumers for Affordable Health CareAffordable Care Act
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
