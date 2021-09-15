More Than 10,000 Mainers Signed Up For ACA Plans During Special Enrollment

More than 10,000 Mainers signed up for health insurance plans on the Affordable Care Act marketplace during the special enrollment period held February through August. That's more than double the number that signed up the previous two years. Ann Woloson of Consumers for Affordable Health Care says the more than 36,000 Mainers who are enrolled have significant savings in their premiums.

"Over half of them saw a reduction of an average of about $72 a month on their monthly premiums," Woloson says.

Those savings came out of the American Rescue Plan Act, which boosted the tax credits available under the ACA. Woloson says she hopes Congress makes the savings permanent.

According to federal data, about 36,000 Mainers who enrolled in new or updated ACA plans have about a 50% reduction in monthly premiums.