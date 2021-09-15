© 2021 Maine Public
Health

More Than 10,000 Mainers Signed Up For ACA Plans During Special Enrollment

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published September 15, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT

More than 10,000 Mainers signed up for health insurance plans on the Affordable Care Act marketplace during the special enrollment period held February through August. That's more than double the number that signed up the previous two years. Ann Woloson of Consumers for Affordable Health Care says the more than 36,000 Mainers who are enrolled have significant savings in their premiums.

"Over half of them saw a reduction of an average of about $72 a month on their monthly premiums," Woloson says.

Those savings came out of the American Rescue Plan Act, which boosted the tax credits available under the ACA. Woloson says she hopes Congress makes the savings permanent.

According to federal data, about 36,000 Mainers who enrolled in new or updated ACA plans have about a 50% reduction in monthly premiums.

Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
