Maine's Attorney General joins lawsuit against Trump administration over changes to ACA

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published July 17, 2025 at 5:55 PM EDT
FILE - Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey attends the inauguration of Gov. Janet Mills, on Jan. 4, 2023, at the Civic Center in Augusta, Maine. Frey has been in a relationship with a worker whom he supervised for months, according to a statement Tuesday, April 4, 2023, and said his delay in disclosing it was an “error in judgment.” (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
FILE - Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey attends the inauguration of Gov. Janet Mills, on Jan. 4, 2023, at the Civic Center in Augusta, Maine.

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey has joined a multi-state coalition that's suing the Trump administration over changes to insurance marketplaces under the Affordable Care Act.

The lawsuit argues that a new rule will create administrative barriers, increase costs, and result in nearly 2 million people across the U.S. losing coverage.

The attorneys general are asking for a stay to prevent the changes — which would also end coverage of gender-affirming care as an essential health benefit — from going into effect at the end of August.

Nearly 65,000 Mainers have coverage through the health insurance marketplace.
Health Aaron FreyAffordable Care Act
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
Patty Wight