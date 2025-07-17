Maine's Attorney General joins lawsuit against Trump administration over changes to ACA

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey has joined a multi-state coalition that's suing the Trump administration over changes to insurance marketplaces under the Affordable Care Act.

The lawsuit argues that a new rule will create administrative barriers, increase costs, and result in nearly 2 million people across the U.S. losing coverage.

The attorneys general are asking for a stay to prevent the changes — which would also end coverage of gender-affirming care as an essential health benefit — from going into effect at the end of August.

Nearly 65,000 Mainers have coverage through the health insurance marketplace.