A fall Maine landscape
Northern Light Health and Anthem reach agreement on contract

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published November 6, 2025 at 11:24 AM EST
Northern Light Health's headquarters are located in Brewer.
Linda Coan O'Kresik
/
BDN
Northern Light Health's headquarters in Brewer.

Northern Light Health and Anthem have agreed on a contract.

The deal, announced late Wednesday in a joint statement, ends months of contentious negotiations centered on reimbursement rates.

The agreement means that Northern Light Health hospitals, clinics and providers will be in-network for roughly 30,000 patients covered by Anthem.

"Throughout the negotiations we kept our patients’ needs at the forefront, and we will continue to advocate for them and the communities we serve,” said R. Guy Hudson, president and CEO of Northern Light Health.

“Anthem is deeply committed to ensuring Mainers have broad access to the care they need at prices they can afford,” said Denise McDonough, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Maine.

Officials said specific details are not being released due to confidentiality agreements.

The contract takes effect retroactively to Nov. 1, when the previous contract expired.
