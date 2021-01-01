Explore the work of artist Brian White and its relationships with the cultural history and landscape of the Maine coast.

A Mainer whose livelihood was once anchored in fishing and antiques, Brian White is now an artist involved in the difficult business of representing the fragile and emotional connection between object, personal memory, and landscape. This account chronicles over a year of immersive work. White sees an important and fragile connection between the natural and the material, which he believes need reinventing to be saved.

Produced by Hunter Snyder and Eleanor Conover.