High School Quiz Show: Maine SEASON FIVE

High School Quiz Show Maine 2022 is on! We are gearing up for our 5th season of Maine’s premier battle of the brains with the entire season being shown on Maine Public Television this Spring. If you are a teacher or school administrator looking for information about having your school participate, contact producer Nick Woodward at nwoodward@mainepublic.org.  

Click HERE to view the past four seasons of High School Quiz Show Maine. 

Congratulations to the past winners of High School Quiz Show Maine! 

Season 1 Champions Marshwood High School
Season 2 Champions Bangor High School
Season 3 Champions Greely High School
Season 4 Champions John Bapst High School

Thank you to Unitil; Safety Insurance; and the Maine Education Association for their support of the upcoming season of High School Quiz Show Maine.

