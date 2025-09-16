Portland city council passes resolution condemning ICE conduct in the city

The Portland city council Monday night unanimously passed a resolution condemning federal immigration enforcement tactics in the city, after ICE arrested a parent near an elementary school last week.

The resolution specifically condemns the use of unmarked vehicles and masked agents. It calls on the Department of Homeland Security — which oversees both ICE and Border Patrol — to implement identification standards for all field agents.

It also calls for advance notification of enforcement operations.

The council directed two subcommittees to consider policies that would enhance "transparency and public safety in immigration enforcement" while protecting residents' civil rights.