Maine immigrant organizations, business groups voice concerns over federal work permit rule change

Immigrant support organizations and business groups in Maine say a new federal rule on work permits will hurt immigrants and employers in the state.

The Department of Homeland Security announced today that it will no longer issue automatic work permit extensions to most immigrants who have already applied to renew their permits.

Martha Stein, with the Portland-based group Hope Acts, said these extensions were critical in preventing people from losing their permits — and their jobs — due to bureaucratic delays.

"The concern is that people are going to lose their ability to legally work if the government doesn't process the applications on a timely basis," she said. "This rule is just another example of an administration who wants to make life as miserable as possible for immigrants."

State Chamber of Commerce president Patrick Woodcock said it's another potential hurdle for employers that rely on immigrant workers.

"It's a lot of logistics for a population group that is integrating into the United States already," he said. "So I think it could be disruptive."

"This is a terrible rule change that helps no one and will do real damage to Mainers' livelihoods," said Ben Conniff, co-founder of Luke's Lobster, adding that many businesses in the state rely on asylum seekers with work authorization.

The Trump administration says the new rule is necessary to ensure proper vetting of applicants.

But Maine Democratic congresswoman Chellie Pingree said it statement that work permit holders have already been thoroughly vetted by federal government, and that this change "punishes people who are following the law, supporting their families, and contributing to our economy."