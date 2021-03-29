-
Maine U.S. Sen. Susan Collins has joined with some other Republicans who are critical of changes the Trump administration has made to the mission and…
Over the past several weeks, agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection have carried out random stops of people to question them about their…
Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont has introduced a bill that would shrink the "border zone" within which border agents can stop drivers and…
The Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection (CBP) division hopes to hire 1,300 new border patrol officers over the next several…
WASHINGTON - Maine's 1st District Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree told House colleagues that they should vote immediately to fund the Department of…
WASHINGTON - Maine U.S. Sen. Susan Collins has proposed what she believes is a compromise to allow both continued funding for the Department of Homeland…