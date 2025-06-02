Dept. of Homeland Security takes down posted list of so-called "sanctuary jurisdictions"

The Department of Homeland Security appears to have taken down a posted list of so-called "sanctuary jurisdictions" — including the city of Portland and Cumberland and Hancock counties that it accused of defying federal immigration laws.

The Trump administration has not said whether jurisdictions on the list posted last week would be still be notified. But in a statement, a senior official for the department said the list is being constantly revised

Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce said the notification he received last week was similar to one from the Trump administration advisors a few months ago. And the city of Portland said it has not yet received a notification.