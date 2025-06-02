Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Delivery of the June 2025 issue of Experience Magazine will be late this month. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Dept. of Homeland Security takes down posted list of so-called "sanctuary jurisdictions"

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published June 2, 2025 at 6:23 PM EDT
The seal of U.S. Department of Homeland Security is seen before the news conference with Acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Todd Lyons at ICE Headquarters, in Washington, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
/
FR159526 AP
The seal of U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The Department of Homeland Security appears to have taken down a posted list of so-called "sanctuary jurisdictions" — including the city of Portland and Cumberland and Hancock counties that it accused of defying federal immigration laws.

The Trump administration has not said whether jurisdictions on the list posted last week would be still be notified. But in a statement, a senior official for the department said the list is being constantly revised

Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce said the notification he received last week was similar to one from the Trump administration advisors a few months ago. And the city of Portland said it has not yet received a notification.
Tags
Department of Homeland Security
Nicole Ogrysko
nogrysko@mainepublic.org
See stories by Nicole Ogrysko