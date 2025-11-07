Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Farmington middle school principal "regrets" harm caused by his ICE Halloween costume

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published November 7, 2025 at 11:34 AM EST
A photo circulating on social media showing James Black dressed as an ICE agent.
A Farmington middle school principal who dressed up as an ICE agent for Halloween at a private family party has issued a public apology.

In a letter published on the district's Facebook page Thursday, James Black said he regrets the "concern or discomfort" in the community sparked by photos of him in costume that have circulated widely in recent days.

He said the costume was chosen in a "lighthearted spirit" but that he recognizes how it could have been viewed differently by others.

In a written statement Thursday, Mt. Blue superintendent Christian Elkington said the district is committed to providing a safe and inclusive learning environment for all students, and urged the community to welcome disagreements with civility and respect.
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
