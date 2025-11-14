Federal commercial driver license restrictions could affect over 100 immigrants in Maine

The Greater Portland Metro says about 10% of its bus operators could lose their commercial driver licenses under a new Trump administration rule restricting eligibility based on immigration status.

The rule is temporarily paused as a court considers a legal challenge. But Metro Executive Director Glenn Fenton said it's already a blow to the agency's recruitment effort, especially after Portland Adult Education cancelled its CDL classes this fall.

"The part that we're concerned about in the future, is just losing that steady supply of people who are being provided to us from the Portland Adult Ed program," he said.

The Trump administration has pointed to several examples of immigrant CDL holders getting into crashes, but Fenton said he's seen no difference in the safety and capability of drivers who fall into the newly-restricted categories and those who don't.

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said over 100 drivers could be affected statewide, out of about 90,000 total commercial drivers.

Bellows called the rule change a political attack.

"They are being targeted simply because they are immigrants," she said. "With no thought or concern to the harm that's being caused to them, their families and their employers — and the economy."

Bellows said anyone affected by the rule change should reach out to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.