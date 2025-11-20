Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Cumberland County Commissioners vote to maintain jail contract with ICE

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published November 18, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Dozens of people packed the commissioners meeting on Monday, Nov. 17th in Portland to push for the cancellation of the contract
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
Dozens of people packed the commissioners meeting on Monday, Nov. 17th in Portland to push for the cancellation of the contract with ICE.

Cumberland County Commissioners Monday night voted to keep in place the county jail's contract with ICE.

The 3-to-2 vote came after months of pressure from activists and immigrant rights groups to end the contract.

Commissioner Stephen Gorden says forfeiting the $2.3 million annual reimbursement for housing ICE detainees could increase local property taxes and have no real affect on enforcement actions.

"So not only are we not getting compensated, who is harmed? Who's harmed is the low income property owners," he said.

Gorden added that, under state law, the jail does not have the authority to turn away federal inmates.

Commissioner Jean-Marie Caterina cast one of the two votes to cancel the contract, but said it was a complex issue.

"I wish it were black and white. It's not. But for me, and for the way I think and the way I operate, it has become a moral issue," she said.

Tags
Immigration Immigration and Customs EnforcementCumberland County JailImmigrant Resource Center of Maine
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider