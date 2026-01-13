Trump administration ends temporary protects for certain Somali immigrants, effect on Maine unclear

Several thousand Somali immigrants in the U.S. could soon face deportation after the Trump administration today announced it is terminating Temporary Protected Status for the African nation. But the effect on communities in Maine is unclear.

TPS is intended to provide relief to people from countries experiencing violence, natural disasters or other conditions preventing safe return.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a written announcement Tuesday that conditions in Somalia had improved enough to end protections, and that allowing Somali nationals to remain in the U.S. was "contrary to our national interests." An official DHS notice cites high-profile examples of fraud cases involving Somali defendants in Minnesota.

According to the agency, there are an estimated 2,500 approved or pending Somali TPS applicants nationwide.

The Portland-based Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project said the exact number in Maine is unknown. But the group rejects the assertion that conditions have improved enough to allow safe return, and said the termination is part of the administration's "targeting of Somali communities in Minnesota and beyond."