Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2026 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Trump administration ends temporary protects for certain Somali immigrants, effect on Maine unclear

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published January 13, 2026 at 4:54 PM EST
President Donald Trump speaks at a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Washington.
AP
/
Pool via AP
President Donald Trump speaks at a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Washington.

Several thousand Somali immigrants in the U.S. could soon face deportation after the Trump administration today announced it is terminating Temporary Protected Status for the African nation. But the effect on communities in Maine is unclear.

TPS is intended to provide relief to people from countries experiencing violence, natural disasters or other conditions preventing safe return.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a written announcement Tuesday that conditions in Somalia had improved enough to end protections, and that allowing Somali nationals to remain in the U.S. was "contrary to our national interests." An official DHS notice cites high-profile examples of fraud cases involving Somali defendants in Minnesota.

According to the agency, there are an estimated 2,500 approved or pending Somali TPS applicants nationwide.

The Portland-based Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project said the exact number in Maine is unknown. But the group rejects the assertion that conditions have improved enough to allow safe return, and said the termination is part of the administration's "targeting of Somali communities in Minnesota and beyond."

Tags
Immigration SomaliaImmigrants in MainePresident Donald Trump
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider