MPBN’s Music That Moves ME Series Returns this June

(Portland/Bangor/Lewiston) — The Maine Public Broadcasting Network announces the return of the Music That Moves ME series to Maine Public Radio and, this year, to Maine Public Classical. This is the 4th year where MPBN celebrates the power of music across Maine over the course of a single month in a high-profile series of audio diaries produced by MPBN. The on-air pieces are just one element of the music initiative that also includes an instrument drive for needy student musicians across Maine.

Each Music That Moves ME audio diary features people from across Maine talking about a specific piece of music that has inspired them or impacted their life in some way. In addition to being broadcast over Maine Public Radio and Maine Public Classical, the audio diaries will be shared online and through MPBN’s social media. Listeners are encouraged to submit their own story to be posted online.

"We want to celebrate and elevate music across the state and provide our viewers and listeners with access to hearing and appreciating music all June long," stated MPBN President and CEO Mark Vogelzang. "This series is about people sharing their passion and love for music, celebrating the very powerful role of music in all of our lives, and the role that public radio, MPBN, plays in the state. We are especially pleased to have this series air on the heels of our launch of Maine Public Classical last month."

MPBN’s instrument drive is seeking "previously loved" working musical instruments that may be lying about in an attic or garage. Collected instruments will find their way into the hands of Maine children who would love to play, but don’t have the resources to either rent or purchase an instrument of their own.

MPBN will be accepting instruments between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm Monday through Friday from June 1st to June 30th at their Bangor, Portland, and Lewiston studios. More information on Music That Moves ME can be found on mpbn.net.

