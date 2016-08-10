Maine Public Radio and Maine Public Classical Join Together for 'Super Thursday' 1-Day Pledge Drive

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DATE: July 31, 2016

(Portland/Bangor/Lewiston) — The Maine Public Broadcasting Network announces that a one-day "Super Thursday" Radio Pledge Drive will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2016 starting at midnight over Maine Public Radio and Maine Public Classical. This is the first Super Thursday held over the broadcaster’s two unique radio services.

To date, MPBN’s one-day radio pledge drives have met the financial expectations and needs of MPBN with minimal disruption to its usual radio programming. Historically, pledge drives have taken place over multiple days, often extending seven days or more. MPBN’s listeners and supporters recognize the value in providing MPBN with the essential support it needs in as little time as possible. This particular drive will cull support from both radio services celebrating the launch of Maine Public Classical and new programming added to Maine Public Radio.

"Our Super Thursday drives have been very successful and ideally will continue for some time to come," stated MPBN President and CEO Mark Vogelzang. "The theme of this Super Thursday is helping us spread the word about the fundraiser and I am confident that our listeners and members will do just that with their friends and peers. We are really appreciative of the support we’ve received during each of these pledge drives!"

Listeners and supporters can make a donation starting at midnight by clicking Donate on www.mpbn.net. The support line for Maine Public Radio is 1-800-866-1475 and the donation line for Maine Public Classical is 1-877-577-6040.

About the Maine Public Broadcasting Network:

The Maine Public Broadcasting Network is Maine's premier, independent media resource, dedicated to creating exceptional opportunities for the communities it serves to engage with critical issues, compelling stories and quality entertainment. MPBN is renowned for creating award-winning programs, as well as airing content from PBS, NPR, and other independent producers. Formed in 1992, MPBN is an independently owned and operated nonprofit organization with office and studio locations in Bangor, Lewiston, and Portland, Maine. For more information, visit mpbn.net.

