Published August 10, 2016 at 2:29 PM EDT
Next Step Run! is a documentary film, features 4 women across the country running for elective office during the 2014 mid-term elections.

Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., Sept. 29 at 10:00 pm
Sat., Oct. 1 at 11:00 am

Four women, including Ellie Espling of New Gloucester, ran for elective office in the mid term 2014 elections with the goal of inspiring more women to run for elective office.

The four candidates featured in NextStepRun! represent diverse demographics and social variables including geography, political affiliation, marital and family status, ethnicity, and rural vs. urban locations. Regardless, of their differences, they all have one thing in common: to bring integrity to the legislative process through consensus, collaboration, and inclusion.

NextStepRun! is produced by Pam Maus of PJMAUS Productions.

