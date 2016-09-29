MAB Recognizes Maine Public with Multiple Awards

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DATE: September 28, 2016

(Portland/Bangor/Lewiston) — The Maine Association of Broadcasters announced the recipients of the 2016 MAB News and Creative Awards this month honoring the best of Maine broadcasting. Maine Public received five awards across a broad range of specialties in the competition’s Television Category.

Each year the Maine Association of Broadcasters honors "the best of the best" work from member stations based on the judging results from state broadcast associations in other states. The 2016 awards reflect work completed between June of 2015 and May of 2016.

In the Photojournalism Category, Maine Public was recognized twice. Brian Bechard was awarded First Place for his feature the Bartlett Yarns Woolen Mill and was awarded Second Place for his piece titled Seaweed Harvest.

Nick Godfrey, Brandon Denison and Nick Woodward were recognized with a Second Place award for Basketball Championship Weekend Boys Class B Final in the Sports Play-by-Play or Program Category.

Maine Public was recognized with a Third Place award in the Feature Category for Maine Contradancing, shot and produced by Rebecca Conley.

Conley, Bechard and Woodward were also recognized with a Third Place award for their work on MPBN Radio News Team in the Self Promotion Campaign Category.

"Everyone here at Maine Public is very excited to be recognized by our peers for the quality of our work on television," said Maine Public President and CEO Mark Vogelzang. "From our basketball coverage of the state finals to our Out and About and A Maine Sense of Place features, our talented visual team is relentless in providing our viewers with exceptional viewing opportunities and content."

About Maine Public:

Maine Public is Maine’s premier, independent media resource, dedicated to creating exceptional opportunities for the communities it serves to engage with critical issues, compelling stories and quality entertainment. Maine Public is renowned for creating award-winning programs, as well as airing content from PBS, NPR, and other independent producers. Formed in 1992, Maine Public is an independently owned and operated nonprofit organization with office and studio locations in Bangor, Lewiston, and Portland, Maine. For more information, visit mainepublic.org.

