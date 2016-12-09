Maine Public Announces the Addition of a New Signal to its Maine Public Classical FM Network

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DATE: December 5, 2016

(Portland/Bangor/Lewiston) — Maine Public is adding another FM frequency to its new classical broadcast radio network. WRMO (93.7FM) is the largest FM signal to date with a power of 27,000 watts broadcasting from a tower in Hancock County. The coverage area for 93.7 reaches a large part of Downeast Maine — from Ellsworth and Blue Hill, stretching across MDI and Bar Harbor as far as Machias and large parts of Washington County. Maine Public expects that classical music will be on the air by mid-December.

"When we launched Maine Public Classical in early May of this year, we said this was just the start of our new FM network. I’m incredibly pleased that we now have 5 FM frequencies dedicated to classical music," stated Mark Vogelzang, Maine Public's CEO.

The new 93.7 signal will join 99.7 in Waterville, 106.1 in Bangor, 91.5 in Fryeburg and 104.1 in Portland, and will reach an additional 80,000 persons, bringing the total population that can hear Maine Public’s classical music, opera, and jazz to over 500,000 persons statewide. Maine Public Classical is also available digitally through computer streaming at MainePublic.org, on a mobile app for smartphones and tablets, and over MPBN’s statewide HD2 Radio signals.

Maine Public will pay $150,000 for the license to Charles Begin’s Pine Tree Broadcasting, which was formerly broadcasting an adult contemporary format called “The Wave” from its Bar Harbor studios. The acquisition of 93.7 was funded by a number of classical music fans from Ellsworth, Bar Harbor and MDI who contributed private philanthropic dollars for the cause. Vogelzang said that Pine Tree and Maine Public have been talking for some time, and realized both parties had a mutual interest in finding a home for WRMO 93.7. The deal requires the approval of the FCC, which was filed in November, 2016.

Charles Begin, owner of WMRO stated, "Selling WRMO at this price is my way of showing my strong, heartfelt support to Maine Public. I know and I trust that 93.7 will provide an important local service to the Bar Harbor and Downeast communities, and the station will be in great hands with Maine Public Classical."

